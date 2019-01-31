Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati: The foundation stone of Ram temple would be laid on February 21, 2019

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday said that the foundation stone of Ram temple would be laid on February 21, 2019. The saint added, “We are not violating any order of the Court. Until the High Court’s order is quashed by the Supreme Court, it is still applicable. Wahan Ram Lalla virajman hain, wo janmbhoomi hai.” Swami said nothing would deter them and all those mobilized for the effort by arrests or any other kind of obstacles.

Swaroopanand said that the movement should not stop now. Hindus across the country should step forward if front runners are stopped .

“They are planning to construct a statue by taking possession of the land around Ram Janmbhoomi and not the 0.3 acres of the disputed land,” Saraswati said.

“How did you decide that land should be returned, who are you (govt) to decide. We have to construct grand ram temple in those 66 acres,” he added.

Saraswati and his followers propose to leave for Ayodhya on 21st February to lay the foundation stone of the temple.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the RSS had been seeking a legislative route for the construction of temple at Ayodhya. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview earlier this year ruled out any move to bring in an ordinance for the acquisition of the disputed land as the matter was pending before the court.

Government’s plea before the apex court to release undisputed land was an olive branch by the BJP to RSS ahead of the Dharam Sansad aimed at placating the cadre.

Saraswati’s call for Ayodhya March on the other hand ups the ante, testing VHP affiliated Dharam Sansad on its strident position taken by Sangh affiliates over the last 6 months.

The Supreme Court on Sunday cancelled the January 29 hearing in the Ayodhya dispute appeals as one member of the five-judge Constitution bench would not be available.

According to a notice issued by the Supreme Court, the hearing on January 29 in the court of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi “stands cancelled” due to the non-availability of Justice S A Bobde. There was no mention of any date for the next hearing.