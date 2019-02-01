Latest NewsIndia

11 Trains Running Late Due to Fog, Low Visibility in Delhi

Feb 1, 2019, 10:58 am IST
Less than a minute

At least 11 trains are running late due to fog and low visibility this Friday morning. While the maximum temperature stands at 20 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is at 10 degrees Celsius. A generally cloudy sky with light rains has been forecast by the weatherman for today. Meanwhile, foggy weather conditions are likely to prevail over the national capital for the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Delhi for Friday, which may bring down pollution levels. Isolated parts in Delhi could also see hailstorm, the IMD had said. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), light showers may improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) to ‘moderate’ range after which the AQI would fluctuate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories for a couple of days.

Tags

Related Articles

To Boost startup ecosystem in the country, the government has taken several steps: Prime Minister

Jan 27, 2019, 09:08 am IST

Don’t Miss Hot Bodysuit Yoga Pictures Of Rakhi Sawant On International Yoga Day: Pics

Jun 21, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

Barcelona sues Neymar for breach contract

Aug 23, 2017, 08:33 am IST

“Politics begins and ends with one family”: P.M Modi Takes a Dig at Congress.

Nov 12, 2018, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close