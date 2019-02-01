11 Trains Running Late Due to Fog, Low Visibility in Delhi

At least 11 trains are running late due to fog and low visibility this Friday morning. While the maximum temperature stands at 20 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature is at 10 degrees Celsius. A generally cloudy sky with light rains has been forecast by the weatherman for today. Meanwhile, foggy weather conditions are likely to prevail over the national capital for the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain in Delhi for Friday, which may bring down pollution levels. Isolated parts in Delhi could also see hailstorm, the IMD had said. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), light showers may improve the Air Quality Index (AQI) to ‘moderate’ range after which the AQI would fluctuate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories for a couple of days.