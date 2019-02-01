Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj’s look goes viral

Shoot ‘Aadujeevitham’ has finally resumed The movie starring Prithviraj originally went on floors last March. But since then, the team had been on a break.

Aadujeevitham is based on Benyamin’s award-winning novel of the same name, which is about the life of an abused migrant worker in Saudi Arabia. The protagonist Najeeb Mohammed is stranded in the middle of deserts. The lone man undergoes different experiences from seclusion, emotional conflicts and survival struggles.

Prithviraj plays Najeeb in the movie. Amala Paul has been signed to play the female lead.

The second schedule has now commenced in Jordan. A location still in which Prithviraj is seen in a totally different look with a darker colour tone has gone viral in social media.