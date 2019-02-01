Ayushman Bharat Scheme helps 10 lakh people save Rs 3000 crore

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal Friday lauded the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, popularly known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying that the world’s largest healthcare programme has successfully treated around 10 lakh people after having been launched only last year.

The scheme, which was rolled out with the idea of providing medical treatment to nearly 50 crore people, has saved Rs 3,000 crore of the lower and middle classes that have undergone treatment under the scheme, Piyush Goyal said while presenting the Interim Budget 2019-20, which is also the Narendra Modi-led government’s last as the Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May.

Emphasizing the central government’s role in the healthcare sector of the country, Goyal said that the past five years have seen a massive scale-up in the sector. The finance minister also said that the poor, who earlier found it hard to access affordable medical healthcare treatment, have largely benefitted from the Ayushman Bharat programme.

Also, while mentioning the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Piyush Goyal said that the Jan Aushadhi centres have provided affordable medicines to people. Further, he noted that cardiac stents and knee implants have become cheaper, benefitting almost lakhs of people.