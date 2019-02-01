Budget 2019 : New AIIMS to come up in Haryana

Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Piyush Goyal announced the setting up of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the country. The campus will be in Haryana.

“I’m happy to say that the 22nd AIIMS will be set up in Haryana, where I come from,” said Goyal. He added that of the 21 existing or to be operational AIIMS in the country right now, 14 were announced by the current Narendra Modi-led government. Currently, nine AIIMS are operational in the country, which are located across New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Mangalagiri and Nagpur. The future campuses will be set up across Raebareli, Gorakpur, Kalyani, Bhatinda, Changsari, Vijay Pur, Awantipora, Bilaspur, Madurai, Darbhanga, Deoghar, Rajkot and Hyderabad (excluding the latest proposition in Haryana), in different phases.

The interim Union Budget 2019-20 was presented by the interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal before both houses of the parliament on February 1. He was presenting the budget as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has been sidelined with an illness and Goyal, who also serves as Railways and Coal Minister in the cabinet, took the task upon himself to fill in Jaitley’s sizeable shoes. Goyal, flanked by BJP heavyweights went through the motions of showcasing the budget in a briefcase before entering parliament for the mandatory cabinet meeting.

The budget presentation began a few minutes after 11 am and Goyal delivered his budget speech in a mixture of Hindi and English. The initial points of announcement went without too much furore from the opposition and served as a highlights package of the NDA’s near-five year reign at the centre.