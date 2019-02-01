Congress spreading disinformation among the minorities : Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah today accused the Congress and certain section in the media of spreading disinformation and creating misconception among the minorities about the BJP.

He said the BJP led Government ruled the country for 11 years and no one from any minority community can say that the party has not allowed them to live freely with their customs and traditions.

Addressing the BJP’s minority morcha conference in New Delhi, Shah said, the party is running the government in 16 states and not a single major communal violence took place in these states. He attacked the Congress, SP and BSP over the issue and accused them of indulging in vote bank politics.