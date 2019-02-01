Effective Homemade Face Pack For Instant Glow

Oatmeal Face Pack For Instant Glow

You Will Need

2 tablespoons oatmeal

1 teaspoon sandalwood powder

Rose water

What You Have To Do

To the oatmeal and sandalwood powder, add enough rose water to get a thick paste.

Apply this paste on the face.

Leave the face pack on for 15 minutes and then wash it off using upward scrubbing motions.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this twice a week.

Why This Works

Oats are the unsung heroes when it comes to skincare! Oatmeal forms the most natural scrub with the goodness of antioxidants and skin hydrating components. The end result is a cleansed face with glowing skin.