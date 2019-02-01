Facts about Bollywood actress Preity Zinta You Never Knew

Preity Zinta turned 44 yesterday. At this lovely moment let’s have a look more about the veteran actress here..,

Preity Zinta was born on 31st January 1975 in Shimla.

At the age of 13, Preity’s father expired from an accident and just two years after the incident her mother passed away too. It had a major impact on Preity’s life.

Preity Zinta made her debut in Bollywood with the movie Dil Se.. opposite Shahrukh Khan.

In 1998, she played her very first leading role in “Soldier”. Both movies helped her to grab the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She has also played in two Telugu films; “Premante Idera” and “Raja Kumarudu”.

The actress has completed her graduation in English honours and masters in criminal psychology.

Preity was also awarded Godfrey’s Mind of Steel Award for her bravery in Bharat Shah case as she testified against Indian mafia despite receiving constant death threats.

The actress is the founder of PZNZ Media and co-owns Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. She is also the owner of South African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings since 2017.

Preity Zinta is also a social activist and adopted 34 orphaned girls on her 34th birthday in 2009 and took responsibility for their education and career.

Preity tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. Gene is a financial consultant of American origin and is also associated with a US-based hydroelectric power company.