For first time allocation for Ministry of Home Affair in budget exceeded Rs 1 lakh crore

For the first time, the allocation for the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Budget has exceeded one lakh crore rupees. The Union Home Ministry has been allocated Rs 103,927 crore. This is over ten thousand crore rupees more than the Budget allocated for the Ministry last year.
