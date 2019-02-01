Interim Budget 2019-20 Highlights
**6,000 rupees yearly direct support to farmers through PM-KISAN Programme.
**3,000 rupees pension for unorganised sector workers earning up to 15,000 rupees through a mega Pension Scheme – Pradhan Mantri Shram- Yogi Maandhan.
**Present Income Tax rates to continue; Full tax rebate up to the income of 5 lakh rupees for individual taxpayers; Standard deduction raised to 50,000, a hike of 10,000 for salaried class.
**Direct tax system simplified; Returns to be processed in 24 hours with immediate refunds.
**90 per cent GST payers can file quarterly returns; Small and Medium Enterprises to get two per cent interest rebate on incremental loan of one crore rupees; A Group of Ministers to examine GST burden on home buyers.
**Customs to go for digitalization of export and import transactions.
**Allocations to Health care, MGNREGA, SC/ST welfare programmes, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Development of infrastructure in North-East hiked substantially.
**A programme for genetic upgradation of cow – Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog.
**A separate Department of Fisheries.
**Electricity connection to all willing families by next month.
**Allocations to Defence budget crosses three lakh crore rupees for the first time.
**Over three lakh 38 thousand shell companies deregistered after demonetization.
**10 point vision for 2030 to realize India’s social economic potential; 10 trillion dollars economy in 13 years.
**Government e-Marketplace – GeM to be extended to all Central Public Sector Enterprises.
**A container cargo movement to the North-East through Brahmaputra river; Allocation for infrastructure development in the region hiked by 21 percent.
**An All India Institute of Medical Sciences – AIIMS for Haryana.
**One lakh more villages to get digital connectivity; A National Centre on Artificial Intelligence Centre;
**Cinematograph Act to be tightened to check piracy.
**Single window clearance for shooting films to be made available to Indian film makers.
**Indigenous development of semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train
**The fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4 percent of GDP are the highlight of the Interim Budget for 2019-20.
