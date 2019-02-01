Interim Budget 2019: Excerpts From Piyush Goyal’s Speech

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal tabled the interim budget before the house at 11 AM. Here are the excerpts from the initial moments of his speech.

Piyush Goyal starts his speech with recounting a litany of achievements for the Modi government.

“Ayushman Bharat the world’s largest healthcare programme was launched to provide medical care to almost 50 crore people, resulting in 3,000 crore savings by poor families.

Under PM @narendramodi, structural reforms undertaken, reversed policy paralysis and restored the nation’s image. India is the fastest growing economy in the world; from being 11th largest in 13-14, India is the 6th largest today.

I can confidently say, India is solidly back on track and marching towards growth and prosperity”. FM Goyal added that Inflation in December 2018 was 2.1%. Fiscal deficit has been brought down to 3.4% in the revised estimate of 2018-19.

As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, world’s largest behavioural change movement Swachh Bharat initiated, more than 98% rural sanitation coverage has been achieved; more than 5.45 lakh villages declared ODF.

Everybody will get electricity connection in the near future. We have provided 143 crore electricity bulb to the poor. During 2014-18, 1.53 lakh houses have been constructed under PM Awas Yojana.

Almost 3 lakh crore has already been recovered in favour of banks and creditors, big defaulters have also not been spared by our government.

GDP growth in last 5 years has been higher than that by any other govt. Spent Rs 2.6 lakh crore in recap of PSU Banks…

