Interim Budget 2019: Full tax rebate for income of up to this Amount

Feb 1, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Finance minister Piyush Goyal is presenting Narendra Modi government’s sixth and final Budget. He made a key announcement regarding tax exemption and it was greeted with cheers.

“Individual taxpayers with annual income up to 5 lakh rupees to get a full tax rebate, finance minister Piyush Goyal announced during budget 2019,” Piyush Goyal said in a major announcement.

So people earning up to Rs 6.5 lakh may not have to pay tax if they make investments in specified savings. This will provide a tax benefit of Rs 18,500 crore to 3 crore people,” he added.

