Interim Budget 2019: Here is What Piyush Goyal Said about GST

Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the sixth and hence, the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. He said India has become one common market after the implementation of GST.

“Benefit of rollover of capital tax gains to be increased from investment in one residential house to that in two residential houses, for a taxpayer having capital gains up to 2 crore rupees; can be exercised once in a lifetime. India became one common market with the implementation of GST,” finance minister Goyal said.