Latest NewsIndia

Interim Budget 2019: Here is What Piyush Goyal Said about GST

Feb 1, 2019, 01:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Finance minister Piyush Goyal presented the sixth and hence, the interim budget of the Narendra Modi government on Friday. He said India has become one common market after the implementation of GST.

“Benefit of rollover of capital tax gains to be increased from investment in one residential house to that in two residential houses, for a taxpayer having capital gains up to 2 crore rupees; can be exercised once in a lifetime. India became one common market with the implementation of GST,” finance minister Goyal said.

Tags

Related Articles

Blind teacher arrested for molesting minor girls

Feb 16, 2018, 06:46 am IST
Susmitha Sen Hot Transformation

Sushmita Sen’s Super Hot Transformation Will Make You Shock

Apr 6, 2018, 03:21 pm IST

Asif Ali reacts to haters who criticised his wife for not wearing Hijab

Nov 15, 2018, 08:10 am IST

These are few of the richest persons in the world

Feb 13, 2018, 06:35 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close