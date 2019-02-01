Interim Budget 2019: Huge Amount Announced for Defense Budget

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, is presenting the 2019-20 budget to parliament, in the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the United States for medical treatment. One of the key announcements he made so far includes the huge money allocated for the defence sector.

“Defence budget is enhanced beyond 3 lakh crore rupees. Gone beyond incremental growth in infra, to attain transformative achievements. India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world, 27 kms of highways built each day, projects stuck for decades completed; Sagar Mala will help faster handling of import and export cars, the finance minister said.