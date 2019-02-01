Latest NewsIndia

Interim Budget 2019: Huge Amount Announced for Defense Budget

Feb 1, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, is presenting the 2019-20 budget to parliament, in the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the United States for medical treatment. One of the key announcements he made so far includes the huge money allocated for the defence sector.

“Defence budget is enhanced beyond 3 lakh crore rupees. Gone beyond incremental growth in infra, to attain transformative achievements. India is the fastest highway developer in the whole world, 27 kms of highways built each day, projects stuck for decades completed; Sagar Mala will help faster handling of import and export cars, the finance minister said.

Tags

Related Articles

vineeth

My son is free to choose his own religion: Blasters Star CK Vineeth

Mar 18, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Famous Football Player Ronaldinho ‘to marry’ his two girlfriends

May 27, 2018, 11:05 am IST

UK court clears extradition of alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla

Jan 7, 2019, 11:47 pm IST

“Women are not going to Sabarimala to make love with Lord Ayyappa”, says BJP MP

Jan 3, 2019, 11:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close