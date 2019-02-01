Interim Budget 2019: Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme Approved

Piyush Goyal, the interim finance minister, is presenting the 2019-20 budget to parliament, in the absence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is currently in the United States for medical treatment. One of the key announcements he made so far includes the launch of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

Goyal said: “To provide assured income support for small and marginal farmers, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme has been approved. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, 6000 rupees per year for each farmer, in three instalments, to be transferred directly to farmers’ bank accounts, for farmers with less than 2 hectares landholding”.

He said that the Farmer package will cost govt Rs 75,000 crore.