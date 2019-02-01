Jammu & Kashmir: Two JeM militants killed

Two Jaishe E Mohammed militants have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter occurred today morning in the Pulwama district of Kashmir. The militants are identified as Shahid Mushtaq Baba and Inayat Abdullah Zigar. Both were natives of Pulwama.

The security forces launched a search operation after they got a piece of information that militants are hiding in the Drabgam area of Pulwama. The militants fired at the patrolling party and gunfire occured. In the gunfire both the militants killed. Both were involved in many terrorist and criminal activities. An automatic rifle and a pistol was seized by the defence persinnel.