J&K : CRPF constable injured in grenade attack by terrorists

The terrorists on Friday hurled a grenade at a CRPF battalion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam, said reports. One CRPF constable was reportedly injured.

Yesterday (Jan 31), terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, injuring seven people, including three women and two CRPF jawans. Terrorists lobbed the grenade at the security forces at Sherbagh in the Anantnag area, a police official said.