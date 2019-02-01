K.K Rama’s Petition on Kunjananthan Getting Frequent Parole to be Considered Today

K Kunjananthan, who is serving a jail sentence in the T.P ChandraSekharan murder case has been getting frequent paroles, against all the jail rules. Wife of the late T.P Chandrasekharan, KK Rama had filed a petition in High court alleging that Kunjananthan has been taking part in public functions in the name of parole allowed for medical treatment.

Rama, with the help of supporting documents had earlier convinced the court that Kunjananthan has been getting paroles for no reason, and the court had pointed out that if someone is sick, Parole is not the go-to solution and that they should instead provide treatment.

During the tenure of Pinarayi Vijayan, Kunjananthan has received parole on almost all months. In 20 months, he received about 15 paroles and was out for almost 196 days!