Mohanlal to Contest in Elections? O Rajagopal Reveals the Truth

Thiruvananthapuram: Amidst the growing debate regarding whether Mohanlal will contest in the upcoming Loksabha elections or not, BJP’s lone MLA in Kerala, O Rajagopal has revealed the truth regarding the superstar’s participation in the election. He said the actor is being considered as a possible candidate.

“Mohanlal has a lot of interest in public affairs. Party is considering him to be contesting in Thiruvananthapuram seat. Lal who is a Trivandrum native is someone who is in our radar. Our leaders had approached him with this suggestion. Lal is not a party member, but has a pro-party stand. We have asked him to be the candidate but he hasn’t expressed his stand yet,” said Rajagopal while talking to a national media.

Mohanlal is in good terms with most BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Doubts have been looming in the air for so long, especially after the actors visit with the P.M