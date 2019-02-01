KeralaLatest News

Petition in HighCourt to Stop Disciplinary Action Against Chaithra

Feb 1, 2019, 09:20 am IST
S.P Chaithra Teresa John had run into controversies following her raid at the DYFI District Committee Office. Left-leaning members have apparently been dissatisfied with her raid and have been quite vocal about it. Amidst demands by left supporters that action must be taken against the officer, a petition has been filed at High court to stop taking any disciplinary action against Chaithra.

It was an organisation called ‘Public Eye’ who filed the petition and they request the court to assert that party offices have no special rights that they are immune to raids. It also seeks action against the police officers who apparently ‘leaked’ the information of the raid prior to the police visit.

Chaithra had made the raid on January 24 hoping to find the DYFI workers who had attacked a Police station. The petition says the raid was unsuccessful as the news about the raid was leaked.

