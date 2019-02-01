Latest NewsIndia

Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan for Unorganised Sector

Feb 1, 2019, 02:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal’s budget has proposed tax breaks for the middle class and for farmers and millions of employees in the unorganised sector.

“A pension scheme is being launched called Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan, to provide assured monthly pension of 3000 rupees per month, with the contribution of 100 rupees per month, for workers in unorganized sector after 60 years of age”, Finance Minister said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday announced that the gratuity limit has been increased from ?10 lakh to ?20 lakh. “High growth and formalisation of the economy has resulted in increased EPFO membership by 2 crore in last two years,” Goyal said. He added that the government contribution to the New Pension Scheme has been increased by 4% to 14%.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP hits out at Chidambaram for his J&K remark

Oct 29, 2017, 07:57 am IST

New Year Pics of this Former Ex-Boss contestant is something to die for! see pics

Jan 5, 2018, 04:40 pm IST

Congress filed writ petition against EC in poll-bound Gujarat

Oct 23, 2017, 02:53 pm IST

Don’t do this things on Shivaratri and invite lord Shiva’s wrath: See them

Feb 13, 2018, 04:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close