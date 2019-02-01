Sensex ends 212 points high;Nifty below 10,900

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher today. The Sensex closed 212 points higher at 36,469.43, while the Nifty closed just short of the 10,900-mark.

Auto stocks Maruti Suzuki and Heromotocorp were the biggest gainers in the Sensex, ending up to 7% higher. Agriculture and auto stocks got a boost after favourable announcements made for farmers in Budget 2019. Defence stocks gained after Piyush Goyal announced that the Defence Budget for FY20 has been increased to Rs 3 lakh crore.