Shocking..!! Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni were schoolmates!

Feb 1, 2019, 02:05 pm IST
Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni were schoolmates. The two went to the same school, St Mary’s School, Margherita in Assam together. While Anushka Sharma had in fact revealed in 2013, that she had during her conversation with Sakshi discovered that they went to the same school, now, there is a photo to prove that fact.

