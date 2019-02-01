“Thanks for copying Congress”, P.Chidambaram criticizes interim budget

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader p.Chidambaram came forward criticising the interim budget presented by the union government.

He in his official Twitter account criticised the budget. He said the Modi government has copied the Congress. “Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress’ declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country”, he wrote in Twitter.

Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress' declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019

The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation.

This time let's demonetise 100 rupee notes. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019