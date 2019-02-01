Latest NewsIndia

“Thanks for copying Congress”, P.Chidambaram criticizes interim budget

Feb 1, 2019, 03:48 pm IST
Former finance minister and senior Congress leader p.Chidambaram came forward criticising the interim budget presented by the union government.

He in his official Twitter account criticised the budget. He said the Modi government has copied the Congress. “Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress’ declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country”, he wrote in Twitter.

