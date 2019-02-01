“Thanks for copying Congress”, P.Chidambaram criticizes interim budget

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader p.Chidambaram came forward criticising the interim budget presented by the union government.
He in his official Twitter account criticised the budget. He said the Modi government has copied the Congress. “Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress’ declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country”, he wrote in Twitter.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019
It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019
The demonetisation year was the best year of growth (8.2%) under Mr Modi. So, let's have another round of demonetisation.
This time let's demonetise 100 rupee notes.
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019
Modi Government revises GDP growth figures upward. What government did not realise was that unemployment figure was also revised upwards!
— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 1, 2019
