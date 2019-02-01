Union Budget 2019: Interim Budget is a Progressive Budget, says FICCI

FICCI said the tax exemption in interim Budget will help corporate India in the consumption that will arise in the economy because of money freed up in the hands of salaried class.

FICCI President Sandeep Somany complimented the Finance Minister for covering unregulated labour in a pension scheme.

ASSOCHAM General Secretary Uday Verma said the budget has something to offer to everyone, be they farmers or government employees. He said allocations ranging from the education sector to the health sector have been increased. Verma said concessions announced for MSME sector in terms of increase in interest subvention will directly benefit the sector.