Latest NewsIndia

Union Budget 2019: Interim Budget is a Progressive Budget, says FICCI

Feb 1, 2019, 10:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

FICCI said the tax exemption in interim Budget will help corporate India in the consumption that will arise in the economy because of money freed up in the hands of salaried class.

FICCI President Sandeep Somany complimented the Finance Minister for covering unregulated labour in a pension scheme.

ASSOCHAM General Secretary Uday Verma said the budget has something to offer to everyone, be they farmers or government employees. He said allocations ranging from the education sector to the health sector have been increased. Verma said concessions announced for MSME sector in terms of increase in interest subvention will directly benefit the sector.

Tags

Related Articles

Age difference between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s mother will Surprise you!

Aug 20, 2018, 06:04 pm IST
atm

SHOCKING! Man Withdraws 18 Lakhs From ATM With Bank Manager’s Help

Sep 22, 2018, 07:56 pm IST

Report says ‘wi-fi’ connects human brains

Jan 7, 2018, 12:50 pm IST
ambani-workers-salary-in-antilia

See this huge salary of 600 workers in Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia

Feb 26, 2018, 10:23 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close