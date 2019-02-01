Union Budget 2019: The union government allotted these much to Kerala

The tax share which the state receives from the centre will increase as the new interim budget has presented. The interim budget which finance minister Piyush Goyal presented in the parliament today has allotted 21.115.14 crore rupees as the tax share for the state. The state has got an increment of 2076.97 crore rupees.

Apart from this, the union government in its interim budget has allotted money to these institutions in the state.

1. ISRO – 367 crore rupees

2. Cochin Port Trust – 46.71 crore rupees

3. Cochin Shipyard – 660 crore rupees

4. Tea Board – 150 crore rupees

5. Coffee Board – 200crore rupees

6. Rubber Board – 170 crore rupees

7. Indian Institute of Space Science – 70 crore rupees