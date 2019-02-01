Women and Boyfriend Whipped in Public for Hugging!

Aceh Province, Indonesia: A University student and her boyfriend, both 18, were sentenced to the punishment after being caught hugging. The couple had to spend months in jail before being beaten with a bamboo cane in front of a crowd.

The pair were marched on to a stage in front of a mosque in the provincial capital of Banda Aceh before being struck across the back with a bamboo cane.

Afterwards, Banda Aceh deputy mayor Zainal Arifin said: ‘People outside of Aceh who think Islamic Sharia is cruel can now see that it is actually very tolerant and humane.’