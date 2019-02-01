Women’s Cricket: India lost to New Zealand

In Women’s Cricket, New Zealand beat India by eight wickets in the third and final One Day International at Hamilton today.

Put into bat, the visitors were bundled out for 149 in 44 overs. Deepti Sharma with 52 off 90 balls made a significant contribution. From New Zealand, Anna Peterson took four wickets in 10 overs and was declared Player of the match.

In reply, hosts overhauled the 150 run target, in 29.2 overs. Susie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite scored the fifties to help the hosts in the consolation win.

India had already clinched the series by winning the first two games. Smriti Mandhana was declared player of the series