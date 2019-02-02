11-year-old boy Approaches Highcourt Seeking Ban on PUBG

PUBG is keeping a lot of youngsters around the world glued to their mobile handset but then this 11-year-old boy is different. The boy moved the Bombay High Court Thursday seeking a ban on the popular mobile game.

It was Ahad Nizam, who filed the public interest litigation through his mother. The petition claims said the game promotes violence, aggression and cyber-bullying.

“The petition has also sought a direction to the central government to form an Online Ethics Review Committee for periodical checking of such violence-oriented online content,” petitioner’s lawyer Tanveer Nizam said.

The court should direct the Maharashtra government to ban it, the PIL said.