Bhima Koregaon Case: Court terms Anand Teltumbde’s arrest illegal, orders release

A sessions court today termed Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde’s arrest in the Elgar Parishad case as illegal and ordered that he should be released immediately. Teltumbde as arrested at Mumbai airport in early hours today.

Additional Sessions Judge noted that the Supreme Court, while rejecting Teltumbde’s plea seeking to quash the FIR against him, had given him protection from arrest for four weeks, that is till February 11, so that he could approach the competent authority includes high court as well as the apex court for legal relief.

The court said, therefore, arresting him before the protection period ended was illegal and he should be released immediately. The sessions court had Friday rejected Teltumbde’s anticipatory bail application.