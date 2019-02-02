Karnataka Govt is in a Coma stage,says BJP Leader

BJP in Karnataka Saturday today took a dig at the constant squabbling between ruling Congress-JD(S), saying it was in a ‘coma’ and expressed doubts whether Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would even present the state’s second budget on February 8.

Senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of the reach of their leaders and the coalition government was in a ‘coma’.

He referred to Kumaraswamy’s reported statement at a JD(S) legislature party meeting that he was not a chief minister for the last seven months, but ‘just a clerk’.

“Whether he will present the budget or not, it is a doubt for us,” he said.

He reiterated that the BJP would not make any attempts to topple the government and asked both parties not to blame the saffron party for not being able to control their MLAs.

“About 20-25 Congress-JD(S) MLAs not having trust in their party have been roaming around, away from the reach of their party leaders because of antagonism towards Congress, JD(S) and the Chief Minister- they are not in touch with them.

“Congress-JD(S) are trying to blame BJP for it, it is not right. If you don’t have the mettle to control your MLAs, why do you blame BJP? you don’t have the moral right to tell they (MLAs) have gone with BJP,” he told reporters here.

Ashoka also said there was also ‘confusion’ within the coalition on contesting the polls together.

His statement gains significance in the backdrop of political turmoil in the state last month following alleged attempts by BJP to topple the H D Kumaraswamy led coalition government by poaching few Congress MLAs, who reportedly went incommunicado from the party leadership, and were camped at a hotel in Mumbai with plans to jump ship to the saffron party.