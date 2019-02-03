CBI Director’s appointment: Jaitley accuses Kharge of using his dissent note

Union Minister Arun Jaitley has accused Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of using his dissent note on the new CBI Director’s appointment as a political tool. In a Facebook post today, Jaitley said using the instrument of dissent recklessly neutralises its value.

Mallikarjun Kharge yesterday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his dissent on the appointment of new CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla. The Congress leader alleged that the officer did not have experience in handling anti-corruption cases and the criterion for selection was diluted in violation of law and Supreme Court judgments.