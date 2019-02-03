Latest NewsIndia

CBI Director’s appointment: Jaitley accuses Kharge of using his dissent note

Feb 3, 2019, 11:34 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Minister Arun Jaitley has accused Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge of using his dissent note on the new CBI Director’s appointment as a political tool.   In a Facebook post today,  Jaitley said using the instrument of dissent recklessly neutralises its value.

Mallikarjun Kharge yesterday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his dissent on the appointment of new CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla. The Congress leader alleged that the officer did not have experience in handling anti-corruption cases and the criterion for selection was diluted in violation of law and Supreme Court judgments.

Gepostet von Arun Jaitley am Samstag, 2. Februar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

wedding

Two way marriage for Samantha and Nagachaitanya

Jul 8, 2017, 03:00 pm IST
Anushka-Sharma

Anushka Sharma rocks in her new bob hairstyle on a magazine cover

Nov 3, 2018, 11:02 pm IST

Islamic State group poses threat to Russia’s World Cup

Jun 7, 2018, 08:46 pm IST
Irrfan Khan helped by 'Super Khans'

All the three “Super Khans” joins together to help Irrfan Khan, who is suffering from a rare disease

Apr 4, 2018, 07:42 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close