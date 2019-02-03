Endosulfan Victim’s Protest Moves into Fifth Day

Thiruvananthapuram: Protest held by Endosulphan victims in front of Kerala Secretariat has moved into its fifth day. The protestors will lead a march into Chief Minister’s residence today. In the days to come, the strike is expected to gather more strength.

Earlier, the meeting called by Government to end the protest had failed and it is after this that the victims of Endosulphan decided to lead a march into C.M’s residence. Mothers and children who are in the strike will take part in the march.

Meanwhile, Government sticks to the argument that protest involving kids is not appropriate.