KeralaLatest News

Endosulfan Victim’s Protest Moves into Fifth Day

Feb 3, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Less than a minute

Thiruvananthapuram: Protest held by Endosulphan victims in front of Kerala Secretariat has moved into its fifth day. The protestors will lead a march into Chief Minister’s residence today. In the days to come, the strike is expected to gather more strength.

Earlier, the meeting called by Government to end the protest had failed and it is after this that the victims of Endosulphan decided to lead a march into C.M’s residence. Mothers and children who are in the strike will take part in the march.

Meanwhile, Government sticks to the argument that protest involving kids is not appropriate.

Tags

Related Articles

PM.Modi wellcomed Macron with a warm hug

Amid TDP-BJP tussle, Prime Minister Modi passes a message to Andhra

Mar 9, 2018, 07:17 am IST

Liberalization comes with rigorous training

Nov 19, 2017, 01:25 pm IST
FLOOD IN KERALA

While the Focus Went Mostly on Northern Districts, Pathanamthitta Reeling Under Heavy Rain

Aug 15, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

Digital India : Govt to provide free mobile phones to women of BPL families

Sep 4, 2018, 02:06 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close