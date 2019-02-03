Fans Want to Hear Mammootty’s Telugu Dialogue in Yatra Live, Here is how he Responded

Mammootty’s Peranbu had a great opening despite the fact that its not a mass film that attracts crowds. The actor has managed to captivate the audience with his strong performance, but the actor is gearing up for his next release-

Yatra in Telugu.

Yatra, the film is based on the chain of events that happened during the padayatra of the late Chief Minister, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

“After Swati Kiranam (1992), I have been looking for a script that can excite me as an actor. It took me over two decades. I liked the way director Mahi V Raghav and the producers approached me for this film. I’m happy with the script, my role, and the strong team”. The fans wanted the actor to hear the Telugu dialogues from the actor and watch how he responded in the video below.