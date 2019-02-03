Historic visit of Pope Francis to UAE begins today

The historic visit of Catholic Church head Pope Francis and Al Azhar Grand Imam At-Tayyeb to the United Arab Emirates begins today. The three day-visit of the two religious leaders will see their participation in the Human Fraternity Conference which is being organized today and tomorrow in Abu Dhabi.

In this interfaith dialogue, other religious leaders, scholars, and cultural figures, including representatives of the Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist and Sikh faiths will take part in the deliberations. Poojya Brahmvihariji of BAPS, who is spearheading the construction of the Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi is also one of the keynote speakers at the Conference.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has welcomed the visit of Pope Francis.

Key events will include a Papal Mass at the Zayed Stadium on 5th February, which is expected to attract an estimated 1.35 lakh people.