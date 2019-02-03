I don’t see any difference between the Congress and the BJP : AIMIM Chief Owaisi

“I am shocked to see both Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are competing to prove who is the stronger Hindu. Rahul goes to temples, Modi land the aircraft in the water and goes to the temple. This is a Hindu competition going on. It is unfortunate that two national party leaders are not competing for justice, secularism and equality,” AIMIM Chief Owaisi said during the second edition of Words Count Festival.

“Whatever wrong or ill-conceived steps started by Congress, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) completes it.

I don’t see any difference between the Congress and the BJP,” Owaisi said.

On Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, the AIMIM leader quoted Law Commission. “I want to know what would be a UCC because constitutionally it will be impossible. We have given rights to two northeast states. You can’t pass citizen amendment bill since the whole northeast is in anger,” he said.

Emphasizing that the state should be religiously neutral he said, “I want to see the draft of the Uniform Civil Code. What is the draft because there is so much diversity in the country that it is not possible to have any uniform civil code.”

Talking about the Sabarimala temple issue, he said both BJP and Congress should be blamed. “On Sabarimala, the Supreme Court has given the verdict. If you don’t follow the judgement, you violate it and there is a six months sentence. Both BJP and Congress are to blame for the situation.”