India Vs New Zealand: India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the 5th ODI

India beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth and the final ODI today at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington to win five-match series 4-1.

At 18 for four, India were heading towards a sub-100 total before Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar forged a 98-run stand to ensure India ended with a fighting 252. Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls also went a long way in India setting a challenging target. Needing 253 to win, New Zealand could only muster 217 before being dismissed in 44.1 overs.

India had already sealed the series with victories in the first three games. They were, however, looking to bounce back from an eight-wicket defeat in the fourth ODI, and enter the 3-match Twenty-20 series against the Black Caps on a positive note. Kohli has been rested for the T-20 series as well. Ambati Rayudu is the ‘Man of the Match’.

The first T-20 will be played on Wednesday.