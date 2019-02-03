CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Kalyani Priyadarshan team up with Dulquer Salmaan

Feb 3, 2019, 12:02 am IST
vaan dulquer salmaan's new tamil movie

Dulquer Salmaan signed a new Tamil film ‘Vaan’. Debutant Ra Karthik is directing the movie, which is touted to be a romantic travelogue. Selva Kumar J is producing the movie under the banner of Kenanya Films.

‘Vaan’, according to the makers, has love, travel, emotions and every aspect of a light-hearted film. The movie has different segments and Dulquer is playing multiple characters in it. Along with him, the movie also has three female leads. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Kriti Kharbanda have already been signed but the makers are yet to confirm the third heroine.

Vaan’s technical crew comprises of cinematographer George C Williams, best known for his splendid works in ‘Theri’, ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Raja Rani’, multiple national award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad and debutant composer Dheena Dhayalan.

