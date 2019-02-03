Kerala in CNN Travel’s 19 places to visit in 2019

Kerala has been featured in the list of 19 exalted places across the globe that CNN Travel has recommended tourists to visit in 2019.

“This area of India has it all: sun, sea, sand, good food, houseboats, culture and wildlife. Its spectacular natural landscapes — think palm trees and sprawling backwaters — lend the region the nickname God’s Own Country,” said CNN Travel.

“Kerala’s backwaters are famous for a reason: a nexus of waterways linking the region’s villages and best explored via kettuvallam — a traditional wooden houseboat. It’s worth spending anywhere from a single afternoon to a week on one of the many rental houseboats on offer, enjoying the sights and sounds drifting by,” the travel portal said.

The travel portal also lavished praise on Kerala’s cuisines — from spice shops of Munnar to coconut, which is everywhere in Kerala and is used to make one of the state’s signature dishes: Kerala prawn curry.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said this was a massive recognition for Kerala Tourism and will surely increase international footfalls in the state.

“What is particularly heartening is the fact that CNN Travel has made it explicitly clear that most of the state’s tourism destinations escaped unscathed in the aftermath of the severe floods of 2018,” he said.