Lakme Fashion Week: Pictures

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora,Vani Kapoor and others dazzled at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

See Pictures:

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh showcase creations by designer Raghavendra Rathore

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sat the Lakmé Fashion Week

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora showcases a creation by designer Manoj Agarwal

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor showcases a creation by designer Shivan & Narresh

Indian Bollywood actress Daisy Shah showcases a creation by designer Kanchan

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde walk the ramp to showcase a creation by designer Saaksha and Kinni

Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh showcases a creation by designer Anjali Verma

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra showcases a creation by designer Narendra Kumar