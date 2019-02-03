CinemaLatest News

Mammootty starrer Peranbu creates massive opening In Kerala

Feb 3, 2019, 09:27 am IST
Even before the release of the movie, the film created ripples in Kerala. Now, putting Malayalam films to shame, the Tamil film performed better in Kerala on day 1. Despite the genre, Peranbu surpassed the commercial Malayalam entertainers of 2019 like Mikhael and Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu. The first-day collection of Peranbu stood at 0.83 crores at the box office.

 

