Mammootty’s tamil movie ‘Peranbu’ hd print leaked online

Actor Mammootty’s much-acclaimed film Peranbu released in theaters yesterday after getting huge applause from various International Film Festivals across the globe,

The movie released after a long delay and now the full movie has been leaked by piracy torrent site Tamilrockers online for HD download.

The film is releasing with promising reports from festivals and the pre-release premiere shows.Director Ram in his recent interviews has revealed a lot about the film’s intent behind the writing and making. Nature is the core idea fo the film as mentioned by him and how nature gives impartially to everyone if the core idea of Peranbu.

The film after crossing all the barriers like delay in release date clash and urge of getting enough screens and showtimes, piracy has become another factor of concern for the makers. Avoiding piracy is the first step of initiating improvement in the industry and such a great film should taste the deserved success.