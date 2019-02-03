Man Ties Concrete to his Wife and Throws her into Lake. Guess What Punishment he Got

A Texas man who admitted to killing his estranged wife by tying a massive chunk of concrete to her and throwing her off a bridge into a lake has been sentenced to life in prison.

36-year-old Rodolfo “Rudy” Arellano faces life imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to kidnapping and then murdering his estranged 28-year-old wife Elizabeth Pule Arellano.

The body of his 28-year-old wife and the mother of their four children, Elizabeth Pule Arellano, was discovered in April 2016 in Lake Worth after police say fishermen reported hearing screams and seeing someone fall from the Interstate 820 bridge.

When the woman’s body was discovered, a rope was tied around her neck attached to a 119-pound block of concrete. Her husband was arrested 10 days later.

In a plea deal reached Wednesday, 36-year-old Rodolfo Montes Arellano will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty in the case.