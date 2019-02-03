Ministry of Education announces holiday for all public schools

The Ministry of Education on Sunday announced a holiday for all public schools in Dubai and Sharjah to be observed on Monday. Additionally, Tuesday will be observed as a holiday for all schools across all emirates, the ministry said on it’s Twitter handle.

Monday’s holiday may be observed by select private schools as well in coordination with concerned authorities, the ministry said.

Following the ministry’s announcement, Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority also announced that all private schools in Dubai will be closed on February 5. The KHDA have also advised parents and students to check with their school if it will be closed on Monday, February 4.