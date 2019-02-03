CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Mohanlal likely to play the lead in Jeethu Joseph’s next film

Feb 3, 2019, 09:44 pm IST
After ‘Drishyam’, Mohanlal to act again a film by Jeethu Joseph.   Though there is no official confirmation, it has been in the air that Mohanlal will play the lead role in the film directed by Jeethu, which will be produced by FEFKA.

The employee’s fraternity and union in the Malayalam film industry, Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) will be producing a movie. The union’s president Renji Panicker is scripting the movie and Vice-president Jeethu Joseph will be directing it. The union is trying to rope in Mohanlal for their movie.

