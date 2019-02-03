Police Constable Shoots himself on his Birthday

In a shocking incident, a young police Constable posted on night duty allegedly killed self by shooting himself in wee hours of Sunday. It is known that he had used the rifle given to him for duty to pull off this drastic act. Police sources said Sunday was also K Manikandan’s 26th birthday. There is no clarity yet on why he committed suicide. The incident happened around 2 pm.

Manikanda is from Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district. He was serving in the Armed Reserve wing and was posted at the gate of the office of Inspector General of Police at Kilpauk.

“We are investigating. It appears to be a case of suicide,” a senior police officer told a national daily.