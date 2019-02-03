Sabarimala Issue : Actoy Vijay Sethupathi faces backlash for supporting CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupati has backed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue. Appreciating the ‘mature manner’ with which the CM deals the issues, the actor described him as ‘cool.’

The actor was talking in an interview where he touched upon the Sabarimala row and the issue of caste. He was in the state to shoot for his movie Maamanithan.

On Sabarimala Issue, the actor explained his side. “Earth is our mother. We use the mud from that earth to create an idol. The idol then terms the earth as impure. Its easy to live a man’s life. Eat, drink and celebrate is all one has to do. Women, on the other hand, have to bear pain on a monthly basis. Everyone knows this. If women weren’t to menstruate, life wouldn’t have sustained. Woman is god.”

Talking about his experience with the Kerala CM, the Seethakaathi star says “I had the good fortune of sharing the dais with him once for a channel program. Everyone went silent as he entered. The crowd resembled the school kids who become silent upon seeing the headmaster entering the classroom.”

“Upon realizing that I had an early flight to catch, he even offered me the chance to speak before him at the event,” he says while saying that the Chief Minister spoke in ‘simple terms.’ Expressing his gratitude for having extended Rs. 10 crores for the Gaja cyclone victims, the actor said that he sided with the CM on the Sabarimala issue.

He also said that caste was a reality and it could be fought only through education and promoting inter-caste marriages. The actor was reminded of an incident at a temple in Alappuzha, where he was thrown the prasadam. Even though he came to know that this was a tradition, he was still hurt.



His comments on Sabarimala have irked a section of the crowd that has called for a complete boycott of the actor’s movies. They also asked why the actor refused to speak up on the Jallikkattu issue.