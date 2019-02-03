Sabarimala Issue : Bindu, Kanakadurga get death threats

The two women of menstruating age, who had entered the Sabarimala temple a month ago, have received death threats, police said Sunday.

Bindu and Kanakadurga, in their 40s, had defied dire threats from saffron organisations and offered prayers at the temple that was out of bounds for girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age, breaking the centuries-old tradition and infuriating the Hindu right.

The two women received a letter saying they would be harmed for entering the shrine, the police said.

Forty-four-year-old Kanakadurga, who faced stiff opposition from her husband and other relatives for offering prayers at the Lord Ayyappa Temple on January 2, was forced to take shelter at Perinthalmanna here after her house was locked and her family members shifted to another building.