Theresa May says she will be armed with fresh mandate

Feb 3, 2019, 09:14 pm IST
British Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will be armed with a fresh mandate and new ideas when she meets European Union negotiators over her Brexit deal. May wrote in a daily that she would be battling for Britain and Northern Ireland in her efforts to get rid of the agreement’s unpopular backstop provision.

The Prime Minister rejected accusations that plans to reopen the backstop talks risked upsetting the Irish peace process. May added that she is determined to deliver Brexit and that too on time. The backstop is intended to ensure there is no return to a hard border with Ireland. The Brexit supporters, however, fear that it will keep Britain tied to the EU’s customs rules.

British MPs voted last week to send May back to Brussels to renegotiate the clause. However, EU officials have repeatedly insisted that the deal is not open for renegotiation. The EU says the original deal remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal. Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29.

 

