Varun Dhawan injured his knee while shooting for ABCD 3

Feb 3, 2019, 06:44 am IST
According to the latest reports, Varun has injured his knee while shooting in Amritsar. Reportedly, the team was shooting for a celebratory song and Varun was supposed to shoot three dance piece with three different dance crews.

After continuously doing a particular step: a knee drop, Varun ended up with a busted knew and severe leg cramps. The actor is seeking the help of physio. Well, it is not the first time that the actor has injured himself on the sets of his films. Earlier, Varun injured his back on the sets of Abhishek Varman’s period drama Kalank. Varun also shared the photo by saying those were his ‘battle scars’.

